Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") would like to provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities on the Great Northern Peninsula in Northern Newfoundland and Ontario. The Company has acquired two large land positions, the GNP and Cape Eagle projects, both being hosted in a black shale geological environment. Both projects are mapped by the Newfoundland government as having similar geology to that of White Metal Resources Corp's new discovery at their Gunners Cove project where they recently announced anomalous gold values over approximately a 15 sq-km area in black sedimentary shale units (see White Metal PR dated November 20, 2017). In addition, Benton's Cape Eagle project is adjacent to the east boundary of Altius Minerals Corporation's new Sail Pond discovery where Altius obtained grab samples up to 2,030 g/t silver, 7.08% copper, 9.40% lead, 2.54% antimony, 0.46 g/t gold on the property (see Altius Minerals Corporation website).

Benton has now completed an airborne Electromagnetic ("EM") and Magnetic survey consisting of approximately 560 line-km, covering the GNP and the Cape Eagle projects and preliminary results have defined a number of conductive zones striking in a northward direction that measure up to 5 km in length. Some of these EM responses are associated with high magnetic anomalies. The Company believes some of the conductive responses are potentially associated with graphitic and/or pyritic sources similar to the host rocks at the Gunners Cove showings. Prospecting, mapping and geochemical sampling will begin as soon as weather permits.

The Company believes that the Gunners Cove style of gold mineralization could potentially represent an important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the globe.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the Bolton Bay project located 120 km west of Thunder Bay and is adjacent to the east boundary of Benton's Bark Lake project which is currently under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Benton will have the option to earn a 100% interest in Bolton Bay by making cash payments totaling $174,000 and by issuing 425,000 common shares over a period of 5 years following the execution of the LOI. The vendor will retain a 2% NSR which the Company can purchase 1% for $1 million and retains a right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1% NSR. This agreement is subject to the Company receiving regulatory approval.

The Bolton Bay project has the potential to host gold as well as copper-nickel-platinum-palladium mineralization of economic interest. Recent work completed by the vendor has identified mafic intrusive rock units similar to that hosting copper-nickel-platinum-palladium mineral-rich boulders found on the Bark Lake property. Historical work completed by Falconbridge and Inco Ltd. identified numerous mineralized zones across the property. Diamond drilling by Falconbridge in 1974 returned drilled intercepts of 0.13 oz/t gold over 23ft (4.46 g/t over 7.01m) including 0.288 oz/t gold over 10 feet (9.87 g/t over 3.05m).

Recent logging activity in the area has provided excellent access to the mineralized zones where historically the project could only be accessed by boat or by air. Permitting for work on the project will be initiated shortly.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

