Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shareholder equity alignment restricted stock units ("SEA RSUs') pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each SEA RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation ("Carnival') common stock. The SEA RSUs vestas a percentage of the target number granted based on achievement of pre-defined goals. Each holder of SEA RSUs may earn 0%-300% of the stated target amount of SEA RSUs adjusted based on the compound annual growth rate ofabsolute total shareholder return over the 2018-2020 fiscal year's period, which is then modified from 33%-200% by Carnival's ranking relative to the compound annual growth rate of the total shareholder return of Carnival Corporation & plc's fiscal 2017 peer group, for the same period.The overall potential earned value is capped at 7 times the grant date target value.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$.00
|Volume(s)
35,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
35,000
$.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-4-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir Jonathon Band
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Glen Cahilly
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Helen Deeble
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Glasier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Debra Kelly-Ennis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir John Parker
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stuart Subotnick
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Laura Weil
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Randall Weisenburger
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
2,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600