Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shareholder equity alignment restricted stock units ("SEA RSUs') pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each SEA RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation ("Carnival') common stock. The SEA RSUs vestas a percentage of the target number granted based on achievement of pre-defined goals. Each holder of SEA RSUs may earn 0%-300% of the stated target amount of SEA RSUs adjusted based on the compound annual growth rate ofabsolute total shareholder return over the 2018-2020 fiscal year's period, which is then modified from 33%-200% by Carnival's ranking relative to the compound annual growth rate of the total shareholder return of Carnival Corporation & plc's fiscal 2017 peer group, for the same period.The overall potential earned value is capped at 7 times the grant date target value.