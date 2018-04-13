sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shareholder equity alignment restricted stock units ("SEA RSUs') pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each SEA RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation ("Carnival') common stock. The SEA RSUs vestas a percentage of the target number granted based on achievement of pre-defined goals. Each holder of SEA RSUs may earn 0%-300% of the stated target amount of SEA RSUs adjusted based on the compound annual growth rate ofabsolute total shareholder return over the 2018-2020 fiscal year's period, which is then modified from 33%-200% by Carnival's ranking relative to the compound annual growth rate of the total shareholder return of Carnival Corporation & plc's fiscal 2017 peer group, for the same period.The overall potential earned value is capped at 7 times the grant date target value.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$.00		Volume(s)
35,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
35,000
$.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-4-10
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJason Glen Cahilly
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHelen Deeble
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRichard Glasier
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDebra Kelly-Ennis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir John Parker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Subotnick
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLaura Weil
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,749
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,749
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-11
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


