With reference to an announcement made public by Reginn hf. (symbol: REGINN) on April 12, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on April 16, 2018.





ISIN IS0000021301 Company name Reginn hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 1,555,300,000 (1,555,300,000 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 50,411,637 (50,411,637 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 1,605,711,637 (1,605,711,637 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol REGINN Orderbook ID 88769