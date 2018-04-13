Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 13/04/2018 / 22:33 UTC+8 *Fullshare has entered into a MOU with Yiwu Government, Zhejiang Tourism Fund and Shanghai Joyu to invest in Healthy Tourism Projects in the PRC* (13 April 2018-Hong Kong) *Fullshare Holdings Limited *("Fullshare Holdings" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 607, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is pleased to announce that on 13 April 2018, the Group entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with the People's Government of Yiwu City (???????, "Yiwu Government"), Zhejiang Tourism Group ( Zhejiang Tourism Industrial Investment Fund (????*???????????, "Zhejiang Tourism Fund"), and Shanghai Joyu Culture Communication Company Limited (??????????????, "Shanghai Joyu") to establish a fund (the "Fund") that will invest in healthy tourism projects in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Fund shall have a term of not less than 5 years with a size of RMB10 billion. It is intended that 50% of the Fund will be invested in healthy tourism projects in Yiwu City (???) over the next 5 years. Strategic partners of the Fund shall utilize their respective resources, business expertise and professional team to support the Fund's operation of healthy tourism projects in the PRC. *Fund's Strategic Partners* Zhejiang Tourism Fund is established by Zhejiang Tourism Group (???????) and other investors and is mainly focused on investments in the tourism industry. Zhejiang Tourism Group is a large-scale provincial state-owned enterprise in Zhejiang Province with a core business of tourism and health. Zhejiang Tourism Group is engaged in tourism transportation, hotel investment and operation, tourism service, medical health and tourism town development and construction. Shanghai Joyu is engaged in the tourism and vacation business and is a one-stop O2O service provider in the PRC tourism business. Its "Lvmama" travel website (??????) is a well-known online travel agency in the PRC. *Mr. Ji Changqun, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of Fullshare Holdings Limited *commented, "With beautiful sceneries, long history and rich culture, Yiwu City has long been a popular destination attracting an endless number of travelers. Yiwu is a city located in Zhejiang, one of the most affluent provinces in the PRC, and is an ideal location to develop cultural and healthy tourism businesses targeting the growing middle-class and high-end consumers in the PRC. The Fund brings together the state-owned background and local experience of the Zhejiang Tourism Group, the ample customer resources and channeling capability of Shanghai Joyu, and the solid operating and management experience in the healthy lifestyle industries of Fullshare. This strategic cooperation will provide us with access to quality healthy tourism projects and investment opportunities. By collaborating with our strategic partners, we will be able to share resources, build a bigger network and generate synergies to create higher returns for our shareholders and co-operative partners." - End - *About Fullshare Holdings Limited* Fullshare Holdings Limited is a Chinese conglomerate focused on tourism and early education. The Group operates numbers of world-class prestigious tourist resorts, including "Sheraton Mirage Hotel" and "Laguna Whitsundays" in Australia. Fullshare's subsidiary, Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd, also operates approximately 30 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KMOJCHWVAO [1] Document title: MOU on 13 April_E 13/04/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b4b148ccd27a75bc53f16d955064d2bc&application_id=674551&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

