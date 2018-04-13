sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,399 Euro		-0,005
-1,24 %
WKN: A12FZ8 ISIN: KYG3690U1058 Ticker-Symbol: WAV 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LTD
FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LTD0,399-1,24 %