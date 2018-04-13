Resource development company Savannah Resources announced on Friday that, upon the recommendation of its remuneration committee, it has approved the implementation of a long-term incentive plan prepared with advice from KPMG, and designed to incentivise its executive directors and other members of the senior management team. The AIM-traded firm said the plan had been established to encourage long-term value creation for shareholders, and to further align the interests of the participants with ...

