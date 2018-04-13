The FTSE 100 had its head just above water on Friday afternoon, as investors kept an eye on the geopolitical situation, with the latest Chinese trade data in focus and US bank earnings eyed. London Stock Exchange Group was on the right side of its own index, edging higher after it appointed Goldman Sachs veteran David Schwimmer as its new chief executive. Packaging and paper company Mondi was one of the top movers, after saying it was considering its options to expand the Stambolijski mill in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...