London's FTSE 250 was up 0.4% to 19,856.46 in afternoon trade on Friday, with broker notes providing most of the action. Ultra Electronics was the standout gainer as Berenberg upped the stock to 'hold' from 'sell', lifting the price target to 1,440p from 1,300p. It said Ultra has weathered a difficult few months following the profit warning last November, the departure of the chief executive, and termination of the planned acquisition of US-based Sparton. However, the market has now digested ...

