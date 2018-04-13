Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the "Company" or "Abattis") (CSE: ATT) (OTCQB: ATTBF) is pleased to announce the addition of Cameron Paddock to the Board of Directors. Mr. Paddock will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Will Panenka who is leaving the Company to concentrate on other ventures.

"We are very excited have Mr. Paddock join our Board. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Dr. Panenka for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," stated Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Paddock to our Board and look forward his contributions to our Company's leadership and direction," added Mr. Abenante.

Mr. Paddock currently manages a family office while serving as a director of a number of public and private companies involved in the cannabis, technology, and mining sectors. Mr Paddock has extensive experience with business development, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com.

