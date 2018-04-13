Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Lupaka Gold Corp. (TSXV: LPK) (FSE: LQP) ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") announced today that further to its news releases dated March 1, 2018, the Company has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report for its 100%-owned Invicta Gold Development Project ("Invicta Project" or "Invicta") located 120 km north of Lima, Peru.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was independently prepared for Lupaka Gold by SRK Consulting Canada Inc., and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Invicta Gold Project, Huaura Province, Peru, for Lupaka Gold Corp." effective March 1, 2018 and signed April 13, 2018 (the "Technical Report"). The report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.lupakagold.com.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Will Ansley, President & C.E.O.

wansley@lupakagold.com

Tel: (416) 862-5257

or visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or its website at www.lupakagold.com