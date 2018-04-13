Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a four-hole, 1,038 metre, exploration drill program on its 238-hectare TimGinn Gold Property (the "Property") located in Tisdale Township, central Timmins, in the prolific Timmins Gold District, Northeastern Ontario, Canada. Drill core from the program has been sent for assay and results will be released in the coming weeks.

The Property is located immediately north of the Hollinger and McIntyre Mines, both owned by Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp"). These mines have produced over 30 million oz. of gold over their lifetime. The purpose of the current drill program is to further evaluate gold zones which trend from the former producing Gilles Lake Mine towards the Hollinger Mine.

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo, the Qualified Person for exploration on the TimGinn Gold Property, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

About McLaren

McLaren is focused on exploration work on its three gold properties located in the Timmins Gold District of Northeastern Ontario. These properties include the Augdome Property, the TimGinn Property (described above) and the Blue Quartz Property. The TimGinn Property, which hosts the former Gilles Lake Gold Mine, consists of 9 patented mining claims covering 238 hectares in Tisdale Township in Central Timmins and lies adjacent to the Hollinger Mine (19.3 million oz) and McIntyre Mine (10.7 million oz) both operated by Goldcorp. The Blue Quartz Property, which hosts the former Blue Quartz Mine, consists of 25 patented mining claims and 8 crown claims covering a total of 640 hectares in Beatty Township and is located 10 km north of McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine in East Timmins.

During 2018, McLaren intends to continue its exploration efforts on these three attractive gold properties and will continue to review other properties of merit in the Timmins Camp for acquisition or joint venture.

For more information, please contact: Radovan Danilovsky, President, Phone: 416-203-6784, www.mclarenresources.com

MCLAREN RESOURCES INC.

44 Victoria Street, Suite 1616

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1Y2

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.