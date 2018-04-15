Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global three-phase separator market in the oil and gas industry. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous three-phase separator market in the oil and gas industry report, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights.

The upgraded research report on the three-phase separator market in the oil and gas industry is an integral part of Technavio's oil and gas portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the oil and gas market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include small-scale liquefaction industry, digital oilfield, biorefinery, compressor oil, and offshore drilling.

A market full of opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global three-phase separator market in the oil and gas industry projected that the EMEA held the highest market share. The market in EMEA had a steady growth due to factors such as increased investments in upstream activities and the recent increase in onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The rising need for a cost-effective separation method is a major driver for the market. According to research analysis, the global oil supply has been more than its consumption since 2014. This oversupply has resulted in the reduction of oil prices, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for end users in the downstream oil and gas industry. Many integrated oil and gas companies have started adopting cost-effective technologies to reduce operational costs and become lean and survive the oil price turmoil. Several companies have also started to shift the oil and gas separation process to the starting of the value chain as it helps to reduce the total operational cost."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Emerging trends in the market

Competitive landscape of the market

The report on the global three-phase separator market in the oil and gas industry for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

