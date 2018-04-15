MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/15/18 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Bombardier is proud to reveal that its marquee Global 7000 business jet, having completed multiple long-range flights around the world, now boasts an outstanding range of 7,700 nautical miles, connecting more city pairs than any other business aircraft.

"We are thrilled to offer this extended range to our loyal customers, who are the driving force behind our engineering feats and who will soon own an aircraft that simply has no peer," said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Not only are we standing by our commitment to begin delivering Global 7000 aircraft this year, we are exceeding expectations along the way."

Global 7000 flight test vehicles have completed several long-haul flights to destinations including Sydney, Dubai and Hawaii. This rigorous flight test program has demonstrated the aircraft's incredible reach, and Bombardier's ability to surpass its commitments.

The new 7,700-nautical-mile baseline range will be a feature on the Global 7000 aircraft for all existing and future customers. This enhanced performance will come at no additional cost to customers.

The Global 7000 aircraft, the most spacious and longest range business jet ever built, is on track to enter service during the second half of 2018. The flight test program is progressing to plan, with all five test vehicles in flight. The flight test program, which began in November 2016, has completed more than 1,800 hours of flight testing and is currently finalizing certification for the aircraft.

With a maximum operating range of 7,700 nautical miles, the Global 7000 aircraft can fly farther than any other business jet. The aircraft was widely publicized as being able to connect some of the world's most expansive city pairings, including such routes as New York to Shanghai, and Singapore to Seattle. Today, Bombardier can confirm that with its extended range, the Global 7000 aircraft is the only business aircraft that can connect New York to Hong Kong, and Singapore to San Francisco.(i)

On any flight, short or long, the Global 7000 aircraft's advanced wing optimizes speed, range and control, ensuring an exceptionally smooth ride.

The success of the Global 7000 flight test program speaks to the spirit of innovation at Bombardier, and to the hard work that has resulted in significant milestones along this aircraft's journey toward entering service.

Just five months into testing, this high-speed aircraft set a record as the largest business jet to operate so close to the sound barrier, reaching a milestone top speed of Mach 0.995.

And while the Global 7000 flight test vehicles are outperforming expectations in the skies, interior completions work on our customer aircraft is well under way at Bombardier's state-of-the-art facilities in Montreal.

With its four true living spaces, the Global 7000 aircraft is unique among business jets in spaciousness, luxurious comfort and design flexibility. Its leading-edge cabin entertainment system, coupled with ultra-fast connection speeds via Ka-band, allows passengers to stream high-definition content and enjoy a reliable entertainment experience. The Global 7000 aircraft's modern and multi-functional kitchen features unprecedented storage space for an exceptional dining experience.

The Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft is a 2018 Red Dot Award winner for Product Design.

