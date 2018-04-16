EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 16, 2018 SHARES



STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 10 418 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of April 17, 2018.



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:



Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,340,792



Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,279,195



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 16. HUHTIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 10 418 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 17. huhtikuuta 2018 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176 340 792



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612 279 195



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260