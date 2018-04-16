Harvest volumes Q1 2018 (1)



Farming Norway 51.0 thousand tonnes

Farming Scotland 8.5 thousand tonnes

Farming Canada 6.5 thousand tonnes

Farming Chile 12.5 thousand tonnes

Farming Ireland 1.5 thousand tonnes

Farming Faroes 1.0 thousand tonnes

Total 81.0 thousand tonnes



In connection with the presentation of the Q4 2017 results, Marine Harvest guided a total harvest volume of 82.5 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q1 2018.



Note:

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.



Additional information



Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 155 million in Q1 2018 (EUR 220 million in Q1 2017).



Total operational EBIT per kg through the value chain were approximately as follows:



Norway EUR 2.25

Scotland EUR 1.85

Canada EUR 1.10

Chile EUR 1.35

Ireland EUR 4.35

Faroes EUR 1.20



Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 860 million at the end of the quarter.



The complete Q1 2018 report will be released on 9 May at 06:30 CET.



Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.