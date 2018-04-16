Smurfit Kappa rose on Monday following reports that some of its largest investors have been pressuring the corrugated packaging company to enter into negotiations with International Paper if it comes back with another takeover offer. The Sunday Times cited one investor as saying: "If International Paper makes an offer of more than 40 a share then Smurfit Kappa should start talking to the Americans." In late March, Smurfit rejected a second offer from Memphis-based International Paper valuing the ...

