Pub chain JD Wetherspoon said it was closing down its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, following "bad publicity surrounding social media" in the wake of the Facebook privacy scandal and the increasing use of social media to 'troll' public figures such MPs. Wetherspoon's founder Tim Martin said on Monday that all its accounts would be shut down, effective immediately. "We are going against conventional wisdom that these platforms are a vital component of a successful business," he said. ...

