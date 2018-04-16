Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank Holds Supervisory Board Meeting on April 17, 2018 16-Apr-2018 / 12:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank Holds Supervisory Board Meeting on April 17, 2018 with the following agenda 1) On the results of structural transformation of assets and liabilities management function. 2) On the update of the Risk Management and Capital Management Strategy of Sberbank Group (including Risk Appetite, planned levels and planned structure of capital). 3) Status of the Cybersecurity 2018 program at Sberbank. 4) On approval of the new version of the Regulation on Committees of the Supervisory Board. 5) On review of matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank: 5.1. On preliminary approval of the Annual Report of Sberbank for 2017, which includes the report on related-party transactions made by the Sberbank in 2017. 5.2. On preliminary approval of Sberbank's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017. 5.3. On distribution of profits of Sberbank and recommendations on the amount of dividends payable for 2017. 5.4. On the date on which persons entitled to dividends are determined. 5.5. On appointment of the auditing organization of Sberbank. 5.6. On approval of the form and text of voting ballots to be used at Sberbank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2017 performance. 5.7. On finalizing the list of information (materials) provided for review for the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2017 performance, and the procedure for providing such information. 5.8. Report on a related-party transaction. 5.9. On review of the new draft version of the Charter of Sberbank of Russia. 6. Miscellaneous. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5407 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674763 16-Apr-2018

April 16, 2018 06:26 ET (10:26 GMT)