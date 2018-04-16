Active-Investors: Free Research Report as J. C. Penney's Quarterly Revenue Grew 1.8%; EPS Surged 33%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on J. C. Penney Co., Inc. (NYSE: JCP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JCP. J. C. Penney reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on March 02, 2018. The department store chain topped earnings estimate and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, J. C. Penney most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JCP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

J. C. Penney's total net sales for the 14 weeks ended February 03, 2018, increased 1.8 % to $4.031 billion compared to $3.96 billion for the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2017. The Company's comparable sales increased 2.6 % in the reported quarter. J. C. Penney's reported numbers were marginally short of analysts' estimates of $4.035 billion.

During Q4 2017, J. C. Penney's Jewelry, Home, Sephora, Footwear and Handbags, and Salon were top performing divisions in the reported quarter. Geographically, the Southeast and Gulf Coast were the best performing regions for the Company in the US.

For Q4 2017, J. C. Penney's cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A), was $2.68 billion, or 66.4 % of sales, compared to $2.65 billion, or 66.9 % of sales in Q4 2016. The improvement was primarily driven by decreased promotional activity in the reported quarter resulting from an improved inventory position. This improvement was partially offset by the continued growth in the Company's online and major appliance businesses and higher shrink rates.

During Q4 2017, J. C. Penney's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $943 million compared to $925 million for Q4 2017. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 23.4 % on a y-o-y basis. The Company's reductions primarily in store controllable costs and marketing spend were partially offset by lower credit income and higher incentive compensation.

J. C. Penney's net income was $254 million, or $0.81 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income of $192 million, or $0.61 per share, in Q4 2016. The improvement was primarily due to a $75 million tax reform benefit recorded in the reported quarter.

For Q4 2017, J. C. Penney's adjusted net income was $179 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $202 million, or $0.64 per share, for Q4 2016, which included a gain of $62 million, or $0.20 per share, associated with the sale of the Company's home office. J. C. Penney's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.45 per share.

For the full year 2017, J. C. Penney's total net sales decreased 0.3 % to $12.51 billion compared to $12.55 billion in FY16. The Company's comparable sales increased 0.1 % on a y-o-y basis.

For FY17, J. C. Penney reported net loss was $116 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1 million, or $0.00 per share, in FY16. This reduction was driven primarily by restructuring charges associated with store closures and voluntary early retirement program in FY17.

For FY17, J. C. Penney's adjusted net income increased to $68 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $24 million, or $0.08 per share in FY16.

Cash Matters

J. C. Penney's inventory at year-end 2017 was $2.76 billion, reflecting a drop 3.2 % on a y-o-y basis. The Company's capital expenditures for FY17, net of landlord allowances, were $375 million. J. C. Penney's free cash flow was a positive $213 million for FY17, reflecting an increase of $210 million versus FY16.

As of February 03, 2018, J. C. Penney's cash and cash equivalents were $458 million. During FY17, the Company reduced its outstanding debt position by over $600 million. J. C. Penney ended FY17 with liquidity in excess of $2.3 billion.

Outlook

For full year 2018, J. C. Penney is forecasting comparable store sales to be in the range of 0.0% to 2.0%, and adjusted earnings per share is estimated to be $0.05 to $0.25.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, J. C. Penney's stock dropped 3.12%, ending the trading session at $3.11.

Volume traded for the day: 14.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.97%

After last Friday's close, J. C. Penney's market cap was at $1.01 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Department Stores industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors