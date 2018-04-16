Active-Investors: Free Research Report as 3D Systems' Quarterly Revenues Gained 7%

Stock Monitor: Voxeljet Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of FY17, 3D Systems' revenues grew 7% to $177.3 million compared to $165.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company noted that demand across categories fueled growth during the reported quarter, driven by a strong execution in Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) and an improved execution in the Americas and Asia. 3D Systems' revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $164.0 million.

During Q4 2017, 3D Systems reported a gross profit margin of 48.2% compared to 50.0% in Q4 2016. The Company's gross profit cost reduction initiatives in FY17 were offset by additional investments in services and on demand manufacturing.

For Q4 2017, 3D Systems' operating expenses were $91.2 million compared to $78.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 18% to $68.2 million on a y-o-y basis, which included a continued investment in go-to-market and IT transformation. For Q4 2017, 3D Systems' research and development (R&D) expenses increased 9% to $23.0 million on a y-o-y basis, including continued investments in support of several new products which the Company unveiled in November 2017, and which are planned to be commercially available over the coming months.

3D Systems reported a GAAP loss of $10.1 million, or $0.08 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to earnings of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.05 per share in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.15 per share in Q4 2016. 3D Systems' earnings came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.01 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, 3D Systems' revenues gained 2% to $646.1 million compared to $633.0 million in FY16.

3D Systems reported a GAAP loss of $66.2 million, or $0.59 loss per share, in FY17 compared to a loss of $38.4 million, or $0.35 loss per share, in FY16. The Company recorded a non-GAAP loss of $0.02 per share in FY17 compared to a non-GAAP earnings of $0.46 per share in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, 3D Systems' Healthcare segment's revenues advanced 13% to $50.4 million, driven by growth across all categories. For the reported quarter, the Company's on-demand manufacturing revenues increased 10% to $26.5 million, attributed to investments in facilities, technology, customer experience, demand generation, and enhanced sales approach.

For Q4 2017, 3D Systems' Printer segment's revenues were approximately flat on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Printer unit sales grew 15% in the reported quarter, with growth in both production and professional unit sales. 3D Systems' Materials segment's revenues increased 8% to $42.8 million in the reported quarter. During Q4 2017, 3D Systems' Software segment's revenues increased 8% to $26 million on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, 3D Systems generated $8.2 million of cash from operations, resulting in $25.9 million of cash generated from operations in FY17. The Company ended Q4 2017 with $136.3 million of cash.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, 3D Systems' stock marginally fell 0.42%, ending the trading session at $11.94.

Volume traded for the day: 1.51 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 15.92%; and year-to-date - up 38.19%

After last Friday's close, 3D Systems' market cap was at $1.36 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Computer Peripherals industry.

