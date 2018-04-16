Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Williams-Sonoma's Quarterly Revenues Grew 6.2%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 8%

Stock Monitor: RH Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2018, Williams-Sonoma's net revenues grew 6.2% to $1.68 billion compared to $1.58 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's comparable brand revenues gained 5.4% on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter. Williams-Sonoma's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.65 billion.

Williams-Sonoma's operating margin was 11.8% in Q4 2017 compared to 13.6% in Q4 2016. Excluding the impact of certain discrete items, the Company's non-GAAP operating margin was 12.4% in the reported quarter versus 13.6% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) enacted in December 2017, Williams-Sonoma recorded a provisional income tax expense of $41.5 million during Q4 2017. The provisional amount includes $13 million related to the transition tax on deemed repatriated foreign earnings, and $28 million due to the re-measurement of the Company's deferred tax balances at the lower tax rate. For Q4 2017, Williams-Sonoma's effective income tax rate was 51.8% versus 33.0% in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 31.6% in the reported quarter compared to 36.5% in the prior year's same quarter.

Williams-Sonoma reported a net income of $95.8 million, or $1.13 per share, compared to $144.6 million, or $1.63 per share, in Q4 2016. Excluding certain discrete items, the Company's non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $1.68 in the reported quarter, up 8% versus $1.55 in the year ago corresponding period. Williams-Sonoma's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.61.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Williams-Sonoma's net revenues increased 4.1% to $5.29 billion compared to $5.08 billion in FY16. The Company's comparable brand revenues increased 3.2% on a y-o-y basis in FY17.

For FY17, Williams-Sonoma posted a net income of $259.5 million, or $3.02 per share, compared to $305.4 million, or $3.41 per share, in FY16. Excluding certain discrete items, the Company's non-GAAP EPS advanced 5% to $3.61 in FY17 versus $3.43 in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Williams-Sonoma's Ecommerce segment's net revenues increased 8.4% to $877 million from $809 million in Q4 2016. The segment's net revenues generated 52.2% of the total Company's net revenues in the reported quarter versus 51.1% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's Retail segment's net revenues grew 3.9% to $803 million in Q4 2017 from $773 million in Q4 2016.

Share Repurchase

During FY17, Williams-Sonoma repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $48.43 and a total cost of approximately $196 million. As of January 28, 2018, the Company had approximately $214 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program. In a separate release, on the same day, Williams-Sonoma's Board of Directors authorized a $0.04, or 10%, increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share, and increased the amount available for repurchases under its existing stock repurchase program to $500 million.

Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Williams-Sonoma is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion and non-GAAP EPS to be in the band of $0.55 to $0.60.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Williams-Sonoma is projecting revenues to be in the range of $5.48 billion to $5.64 billion, and comparable brand revenue growth to be in the band of 2% to 5%. The Company is estimating non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 8.2% to 9.0%, and non-GAAP EPS to be in the band of $4.12 to $4.22.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Williams-Sonoma's stock declined 1.68%, ending the trading session at $48.05.

Volume traded for the day: 1.57 million shares.

After last Friday's close, Williams-Sonoma's market cap was at $4.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.66.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Furnishing Stores industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors