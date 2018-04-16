Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 15,041 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) is pleased to report first quarter 2018 production results from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru. The Company produced 2.4 million ounces of silver and 15,041 ounces of gold or 3.4 million Ag Eq1 ounces, plus base metal by-products. Fortuna is on schedule to meet annual production guidance of 8.3 million ounces of silver and 48.3 thousand ounces of gold or 11.4 million Ag Eq ounces in 2018 (see Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2018 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4162/2018-01-17_nr.pdf)).

First Quarter Production Highlights

Silver production of 2,401,458 ounces; 18 percent increase over Q1 2017

Gold production of 15,041 ounces; 14 percent increase over Q1 2017

Lead production of 7,039,703 pounds; 2 percent decrease over Q1 2017

Zinc production of 11,028,463 pounds; 2 percent increase over Q1 2017

Consolidated Operating Highlights

Processed Ore Tonnes milled 129,620 258,204 129,369 267,268 Average tpd milled 1,473 3,011 1,470 3,108 Silver3 Grade (g/t) 61 284 68 226 Recovery (%) 84.23 92.76 84.73 92.18 Production (oz) 215,545 2,185,913 2,401,458 240,224 1,792,967 2,033,191

Notes:

1. Silver equivalent production does not include lead or zinc and is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 65 to 1

2. Preliminary estimates of cash operating costs per tonne, subject to modification on final cost consolidation

3. Metallurgical recovery for silver at Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver contents in lead concentrate

First Quarter 2018 First Quarter 2017 Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Caylloma,

Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Gold Grade (g/t) 0.20 1.94 0.16 1.67 Recovery (%) 19.07 92.34 12.97 91.30 Production (oz) 159 14,882 15,041 84 13,116 13,200 Lead Grade (%) 2.72 2.76 Recovery (%) 90.55 91.76 Production (lbs) 7,039,703 7,039,703 7,210,706 7,210,706 Zinc Grade (%) 4.31 4.17 Recovery (%) 89.64 90.86 Production (lbs) 11,028,463 11,028,463 10,816,289 10,816,289

San Jose Mine, Mexico

The San Jose Mine produced 2,185,913 ounces of silver and 14,882 ounces of gold in the first quarter, 19 percent and 22 percent above budget respectively. Average head grades for silver and gold were 284 g/t and 1.94 g/t, 18 percent and 22 percent above budget respectively. Higher silver and gold production was primarily due to a change in the planned mining sequence for the quarter and to higher than expected grades at level 1000.

The Mine's mining sequence was modified to improve efficiency and productivity taking advantage of the flexibility of having multiple stopes in inventory. Planned stopes with lower grades at levels 1200 and 1000 were rescheduled for production later in the year and replaced with ore from stopes at level 1100, with higher scheduled grades. Mining of scheduled stopes at level 1000 encountered a 30 percent positive grade reconciliation with the long term reserve model used for planning; contributing to an overall increase of 5 percent and 10 percent in silver and gold ounces for the quarter, respectively.

The processing plant treated 3,011 tpd.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

The Caylloma Mine produced 215,545 ounces of silver in the first quarter, 5 percent above budget, at an average silver head grade of 61 g/t, 6 percent above budget. Zinc and lead production were 11,028,463 pounds and 7,039,703 pounds respectively, 3 percent and 10 percent above budget. Average head grades for zinc and lead were 4.31% and 2.72%, 5 percent and 12 percent above budget respectively.

The processing plant treated 1,473 tpd.

