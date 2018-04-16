sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Presentation of Telenor's first quarter 2018 results on 24 April 2018

The Telenor Group will release its financial results for the 1st quarter 2018 on 24 April.

Please see below for details about the presentation and conference call for journalists, investors and analysts.

When: Tuesday 24 April, 0900 CET / 0800 UK TIME

Where: Telenor Expo Visitor Centre, Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu


The presentation will be held in English. If you are unable to attend the presentation, we offer two other options:


1) Watch the presentation live on the internet


The webcast link will be posted on our website and will also be available retrospectively.

2)Listen to the presentation on the phone


This service also allows you to ask questions at the Q&A session at the end of the presentation. To participate in the conference call:

  • Dial
    • +47 2100 2610 (local Norway)
    • +46 (0)8 5033 6574 (local Sweden)
    • +44 (0)330 336 9105 (local UK)
    • +1 929-477-0353 (local US)

  • Please state confirmation code 9600829, your name and company to the operator
  • For the Q&A session: to queue up for questions please press *1


The Q1 material will be available on our website from 0700 CET / 0600 UK time on
24 April 2018 on this link:

https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2018/telenor-groups-results-for-the-1st-quarter-2018/ (https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2018/telenor-groups-results-for-the-1st-quarter-2018/)


Best regards,


Telenor Investor Relations




