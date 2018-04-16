The company's wafer factory China was closed in the fourth quarter of 2017. Hanwha Q Cells, however, intends to further produce wafers at its new factory in Turkey.South Korean solar module maker Hanwha Q Cells has closed its wafer production in Jiangsu province, China. A company's spokesman has confirmed to pv magazine what was reported by the Korean Times, which said that the wafer factory in China was shut down in the fourth quarter of 2017. "However, Hanwha Q Cells is currently building a vertically integrated photovoltaic factory in Turkey, which will be equipped to produce 1.3 GW," the ...

