2018-04-16T14:33:56Z



Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Started on: 2018-04-16T14:33:20Z Ongoing: True Comments: The reason for suspension is due to non disclosure of inside information about the issuer or financial instrument. Trading in all other instruments related to the issuer will also be suspended from trading. Order books will be flushed. For information concerning this Market Notices please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel 08 405 60 00



Issuer: Intrum Justitia AB, LEI: 549300UNCO2FCUWXX470 Instrument: INTRUM SE0000936478 Related Instruments: GB00BVZWTW25, GB00BVZX7327, GB00BVZY8Y36, SE0009983125, SE0010140830, GB00BVZYV773, SE0010131078, GB00BW6QZS87, GB00BW6QN515, GB00BW6QQY15, SE0010818732, SE0010818724, SE0010818674, SE0010818666, SE0010750422, SE0010750414, SE0010750406, SE0010750398, SE0010750380, SE0010750372, SE0010750364, SE0010750356, SE0010750349, SE0010750331, SE0010750323, SE0010750315, SE0010750307, SE0010750299, SE0010750281, SE0010750273, SE0010750265, SE0010750257, SE0010750240, SE0010750232, SE0010750224, SE0010750216, SE0010750208, SE0010750190, SE0010750182, SE0010775312, SE0010775304, SE0010785865, SE0010785857, SE0010807305, SE0010807297, SE0010807289, SE0010807255, SE0010807248, SE0010807230, SE0010810424, SE0010810416, SE0010810382, SE0010810374, SE0010817098, SE0010817064, SE0010874362, SE0010874354, SE0010874347, SE0010874339, SE0010874321, SE0010874313, SE0010874305, SE0010874297, SE0010874289, SE0010874271, SE0010874263, SE0010874255, SE0010874248, SE0010874214, SE0010874206, SE0010874198, SE0010874180, SE0010874172, SE0010874164, SE0010874156, SE0010874149, SE0010874131, SE0010874123, SE0010874115, SE0010874107, SE0010874099, SE0010874081, SE0010899971, SE0010899963, SE0010906339, SE0010906321, SE0010906305, SE0010906297, SE0010973073, SE0010973065, SE0010973057, SE0010973040, SE0010973032, SE0010973024, SE0010973016, SE0010973008, SE0010972992, SE0010972984, SE0010972976, SE0010972968, SE0010972950, SE0010972943, SE0010972935, SE0010972927, SE0010972919, SE0010972901, SE0010972893, SE0010972885, SE0010972877, SE0010972869, SE0010972851, SE0010972844, SE0010972836, SE0011018860, SE0011018852, SE0011022185, SE0011022177, SE0011027424, SE0011027416, SE0011027408, SE0011027390, SE0011027382, SE0011027374, SE0011029842, SE0011029834, SE0011029826, SE0011029818, SE0011029800, SE0011029792, SE0011030899, SE0011030881, SE0011030873, SE0011030865, SE0011030857, SE0011030840, SE0011043926, SE0011043918, SE0011043900, SE0011043892, SE0011043884, SE0011043876, SE0011053131, SE0011053123, SE0011053115, SE0011053107, SE0011053099, SE0011053081, SE0011059856, SE0011059849, SE0011059831, SE0011059823, SE0011059815, SE0011059807, SE0011102243, SE0011102235, SE0011102227, SE0011102219, SE0011102201, SE0011102193, SE0011102185, SE0011102177, SE0011102169, SE0011102151, SE0011102144, SE0011102136, SE0011102128, SE0011102110, SE0011102102, SE0011102094, SE0011102086, SE0011102078, SE0011102060, SE0011102052, SE0011102045, SE0011102037, SE0011102029, SE0011102011, SE0011102003



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified



