Galliford Try completed its right issue on Monday as management look to reinforce the balance sheet in order to invest in growth. The construction group confirmed that acceptances were received for 91.5% of the one-for-three rights issue of up to 27.74m new ordinary shares, priced at 568p apiece. The shares closed at 885.5p at the end of last week. Later, Galliford confirmed that its brokers had found subscribers for all of the remaining 2.36m shares, representing around 8.5% of the total in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...