AIM-traded mining firm Papua Mining on Monday announced that it has defined two intrusions with multiple veins at its Marengo gold project in Queensland through field mapping and rock sampling. The veins host anomalous gold, copper and silver mineralisation up to 50g/t Au, 4.58% Cu and 297g/t Ag at surface, while geomorphology, geology and mineralogy at Marengo has identified a number of similarities to the Didipo gold mine in the Philippines which yielded 2Moz gold and 260,000t copper. David ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...