Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEM??TICS / Key word(s): Conference LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEM??TICS: Lleida.net participates at the 13th Edition of SMALLCAP EVENT in Paris 16-Apr-2018 / 18:02 CET/CEST *PRESS RELEASE* *Lleida.net participates at the 13th Edition of SMALLCAP EVENT in Paris* Lleida, April 16, 2018.- Lleida.net, the provider of electronic communications services and a telecommunications operator in several countries, participates at the 13th Edition of Smallcap Event in Paris. *Lleida.net* Acting as digital witness, it specializes in electronic notification and contracting, as well as KYC 2.0 processes for identity validation. It has been granted ISO 27001: 2013 Information Security Management System certification and is currently listed on the Spanish Alternative Stock Market (MAB). It has 67 patents in Europe, Asia, America and Africa. Going deeper in to Lleida.net history: the company was established in 1995, as an internet service provider. Seven years later, they sent their first SMS. As they faced with some court requirements asking for logs and traces, their CEO, Sisco Sapena, felt the need to create a system to automatically get this information and to provide it to their customers, so they could have a legal proof of their communications. Registered SMS came to light. Therefore, they thought: why don't we apply the same approach to email? Thus, Registered Email was born. Then, and always bearing in mind the SMS, they realized that when you send a deal by Registered SMS and you reply to it with another Registered SMS, this communication is considered a contract. Therefore, they developed the system and named it Registered SMS Contract. So, they applied the same process to email, and Registered Email Contract came into being. Their constant R&D innovation brought forward a new state of art service, namely Click & Sign Pro, the customized solution for online contracting. The combination of both certification and data validation services, led to a tailor -made process with legal validity. The Registered SMS sends the OTP required to sign contracts and seal the deal. Being a tailor- made solution, Click & Sign is compatible with eKYC, (electronic Know Your Customer), the ID verification service through online videoconference, an advanced and secure KYC solution, validating your customer's identity when purchasing, for instance, a sim card. Lleida.net has been granted several patents in several countries, the latest being Registered SMS in China, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan and Registered email not only in the above mentioned countries but also in the US, EPO, Australia and GCC. Registered electronic contracts method has been recently patented in the US too. They keep working tirelessly to make digital transformation a seamless and secure process to SME's, organizations and individuals. The potential held for the companies that use Click & Sign Pro is a change in their way of managing their contracting processes. The percentage of conversion at the time of closing contracts is greater than with the traditional paper method. The resources required are lower, they would need less staff in the chain of work and it's a faster and more efficient by not having to be face to face with the customer to close the contract and get the signature. As a result, there is a savings in time and an increase in the number of contracts closed. It can be used from any device connected to the internet and from any place and at any time. You gain greater control of the process by the back office platform as well. For further information: *Lleida.net* Arrate Usandizaga T: +34 973 282 300 inversores@lleida.net https://www.lleida.net/en [1] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 675063 16-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fddd4c819feb1501574c6a8720611f13&application_id=675063&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2018 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)