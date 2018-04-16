Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management 2018 Q1 Results Conference Call and AGM Notice

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA)

2018 First Quarter Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Friday, June 15, 2018

Time: 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

First Quarter Conference Call

You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's 2018 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, May 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on May 10th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/) "News - Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-866-521-4909 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-647-427-2311 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1657595/20080D650830CEEBB799A3F941C68B81 (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F1657595%2F20080D650830CEEBB799A3F941C68B81&data=01%7C01%7Clinda.northwood%40brookfield.com%7C06e4f079e93d468f76e208d5a0adcd70%7Cdaf884b0be164f2a8bbbdc6099a56844%7C0&sdata=qyAZyl4UM8CdCJqpRHquiZBlcz5QrpGN5eAXiDtUTLE%3D&reserved=0). For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight June 10th, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (password: 2377377).

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Brookfield Asset Management's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Canada. If unable to attend in person, you are invited to participate in the live Webcast presentation at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1654716/88291162BBC59E7759C23DEF8C2C8B01 (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1654716/88291162BBC59E7759C23DEF8C2C8B01). This presentation will be archived for future reference.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/).

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/) or contact:

Claire Holland

Communications & Media

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com (mailto:claire.holland@brookfield.com) Linda Northwood

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com (mailto:linda.northwood@brookfield.com)





