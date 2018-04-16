Commodities fell back on Monday as traders took profits after a missile strike on parts of Syria's chemical weapons complex at the weekend passed without any immediate or obvious escalation in tensions. Thus, as of 2022 BST front month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were trading lower by 1.56% to $66.34 a barrel, alongside similarly-sized falls on closely-linked gasoline and heating oil futures on NYMEX. Traders sold energy futures even as the US dollar spot index weakened 0.39% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...