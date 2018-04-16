Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is changing the date of its 1Q 2018 investor call to 15 May 2018 at 17:00CEST (11:00EDT) from 9 May 2018 at 17:00CEST (11:00EDT). During the call, Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions e-mailed in advance by investors to ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial-in details will be available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com on 14 May 2018.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until 30 May 2018 at 5:59 CEST (29 May 2018 23:59 EDT). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

