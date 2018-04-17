Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - WPC Resources Inc. (TSXV: WPQ) (the "Company" or "WPC") is pleased to announce it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (please see news releases dated February 7 and February 14, 2018) by issuing 18.4 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $920,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 for twelve (12) months following the close of the private placement.

Finder's fees of $10,000 were paid in connection with the private placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the second tranche, including the Common Shares and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on August 16, 2018.

In total, the Company issued 32,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,600,000. Finder's fees of $35,000 were paid in cash in connection with the Private Placement.

Existing Insiders of the Company purchased 2,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $100,000 and one new insider of the Company purchased 13,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $650,000.

Proceeds from the Offering shall be used to make cash payments totalling $400,000 to Mandalay Resources Corporation as required under the New Ulu Property Option Agreement, advance the Ulu Gold Property and for general corporate and working capital purposes. For further information on the terms of the New Ulu Property Option Agreement and the Ulu Gold Property please see the Company news release dated January 11, 2018.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche, including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on June 14, 2018.

The Offering, including the future issuance of Common Shares and Warrants, is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About WPC Resources Inc.

WPC is a Vancouver, Canada, based gold exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. In 2014, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Inukshuk Exploration Inc., the owner of a 100% interest in the 8,015 ha Hood River property located contiguous to the Ulu Gold Property. WPC has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Ulu Gold Property. At the completion of the Offering, the Company will have 130,900,304 shares issued and is listed on the TSX-V with the trading symbol: WPQ. The Company website is: www.wpcresources.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President; OR

Wayne Moorhouse, CFO & Secretary

Telephone: (778) 379-1433

E-mail: info@wpcresources.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including the expected completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements and involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.



NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.