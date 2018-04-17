Mobidiag, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced the launch of NovodiagBacterial GE+, a molecular diagnostic test for the simultaneous detection of most common enteric pathogens directly from stool samples. Compatible with the fully automated Novodiag system launched at the end of 2017, this new disposable cartridge allows direct analysis of a patient sample and delivers comprehensive results in about an hour, compared to days with currently used culture methods.

"The new Novodiag Bacterial GE+ cartridge can identify dozens of targets, including the majority of bacteria causing diarrhea. Thanks to its simplified and optimized workflow, our fully automated Novodiag solution can support early decision making prior to any treatment delivery and improve patient care by managing infections accordingly" explains Tuomas Tenkanen. "We are very proud to now offer the first syndromic test compatible with our Novodiag system. Our ambition is to make accessible one of the most relevant range of test panels. We are currently working on extending our product line and address among others the detection of antibiotic resistances to improve the correct use of antibiotics".

About Novodiag(CE-IVD)

The Novodiag solution allows direct analysis of a patient sample placed in a disposable cartridge and delivers comprehensive results in about an hour. Combining qPCR and microarray technologies, Novodiag offers an all in one solution for on-demand targeted and syndromic testing.

This molecular diagnostic solution offers an easy to use and cost-efficient method, with very limited hands-on-time and without the need for much technical expertise. Novodiag is suitable for all test volumes and on demand testing for clinical laboratories.

About Mobidiag Ltd.

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops and commercializes innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with an R&D center in France and subsidiaries in UK and Sweden.

Combining Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive line of products for fast, reliable and cost-efficient diagnostics for infectious diseases and antibiotic resistances. Mobidiag is able to cover all laboratories requirements no matter their size, throughput and centralized/ decentralized organization.

