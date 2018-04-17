TomTom (AEX:TOM2):

Financial summary Q1 '18

Revenue of €192 million (Q1 '17: €213 million)

Gross margin of 70% (Q1 '17: 63%)

EBITDA of €44 million (Q1 '17: €34 million)

Adjusted EPS 1 of €0.10 (Q1 '17: -€0.03)

of €0.10 (Q1 '17: -€0.03) Net cash position of €129 million (Q1 '17: €79 million)

Deferred revenue position of €275 million (Q1 '17: €232 million)

Operational summary Q1 '18

Automotive operational revenue increased by 42% in the quarter

Additional TomTom Connected Car Services provided to Hyundai and Kia

TomTom On-Street Parking reaches coverage in 100 European cities

Telematics installed base increased by 14% year on year, reaching more than 826,000 subscriptions

Outlook 2018

Full year outlook re-iterated; expected revenue of around €800 million and adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25.

Key figures

(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Automotive Enterprise 79.8 77.5 3% Telematics 42.8 39.9 7% Consumer 69.2 95.6 -28% REVENUE 191.8 213.0 -10% GROSS RESULT 133.5 133.5 Gross margin 70% 63% EBITDA 44.2 34.0 30% EBITDA margin 23% 16% OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) 6.9 -1.5 EBIT margin 4% -1% NET RESULT 6.4 -2.2 ADJUSTED NET RESULT 22.6 -6.8 EPS, fully diluted 0.03 -0.01 Adjusted EPS1, fully diluted 0.10 -0.03 Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: Automotive operational revenue, gross margin, EBIT (margin), EBITDA (margin), adjusted net result, adjusted EPS and net cash, which are further explained on page 10 of this report.

2017 figures are restated under the new IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 accounting standards.

1 Earnings per fully diluted share count adjusted for movement of deferred revenue, unbilled revenue, deferred cost of sales, impairments and material restructuring and disposal costs on a post-tax basis.

TomTom's Chief Executive Officer, Harold Goddijn

"TomTom started the year with a solid set of results. Nearly 70% of our revenues is now derived from data, software services, boosting our gross margin. Automotive operational revenue in the quarter amounted to €78 million, an increase of 42% compared with the same quarter last year."

Outlook 2018

We are re-iterating our guidance for the year.

Revenue ~ €800 million Gross margin close to 70% Adjusted EPS ~ €0.25 OPEX CAPEX (excl. acquisitions) ~ €700 million

For the period between 2016 and 2020, we expect the combined reported revenue of the Automotive, Enterprise and Telematics businesses to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5%, taking into account new IFRS accounting standards and current exchange rates.2

Financial and business review

Revenue for the first quarter amounted to €192 million, 10% lower compared with the same quarter last year (Q1 '17: €213 million). Automotive, Enterprise and Telematics jointly grew by 4% year on year, which was offset by lower Consumer revenue. Gross margin for the quarter equalled 70% (Q1 '17: 63%). The net result adjusted for movement of deferred revenue, unbilled revenue and deferred cost of sales on a post-tax basis was a gain of €22.6 million, which translates to an adjusted EPS of €0.10 (Q1 '17: -€0.03).

Automotive Enterprise

(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Automotive 49.7 44.7 11% Enterprise 30.1 32.8 -8% Total Automotive Enterprise revenue 79.8 77.5 3% Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

Automotive Enterprise combined revenue in the quarter was €80 million (Q1 '17: €78 million). Automotive generated revenue of €50 million in the quarter, representing an 11% increase year on year. This increase mainly came from the ramp-up of existing contracts.

Enterprise revenue in Q1 '18 was €30 million compared with €33 million in the same quarter last year. This decline was mainly caused by a weaker US dollar.

In the quarter, Automotive business announced that both Hyundai and Kia expanded their connected car services to include TomTom On-Street and Off-Street Parking, TomTom EV Service, and TomTom Fuel Price Service. It will be available on all new Hyundai cars produced for Europe, starting from November 2018. For Kia drivers, it will be available starting with the next generation of Kia Ceed, and gradually applied to the whole model range by 2019.

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we announced a collaboration with Elektrobit, focused on demonstrating electronic horizon-based ADAS and autonomous driving functions, including features such as curve-speed warnings, fuel-efficient driving and range determination. The joint project will combine TomTom AutoStream and Elektrobit's EB robinos Predictor to establish an easy-to-use demonstrator, evaluation and development platform for the automotive market.

2 Our previous expectation, and based on IAS 18 accounting standards, was a CAGR of 15% between 2016 and 2020. 2016 revenue has not materially changed under new IFRS accounting standards.

We expanded several of our connected car services during the quarter. TomTom EV Service was launched in North America. The live service designed to assist drivers in making informed decisions about when and where to charge their vehicles, now includes more than 45,000 global charging stations with real-time availability information.

TomTom On-Street Parking service was expanded to 100 European cities. The service provides drivers with the probability of finding a parking space on the street, as well as the average search-time. We also launched TomTom Audio Traffic, where personalised traffic reports relevant to the specific route are delivered over voice to drivers.

Telematics

(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Subscriptions 33.2 30.7 8% Hardware and other services1 9.6 9.3 3% Total Telematics revenue 42.8 39.9 7% Monthly revenue per subscription (€) 13.4 14.3 -6% Subscriber installed base (# in thousands) 826 723 14%

Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

1Other services revenue comprises installation services and separately purchased traffic service and/or map content.

Telematics revenue for the quarter was €43 million, 7% higher compared with the same quarter last year. The recurring subscription revenue for the quarter increased by 8% year on year to €33 million (Q1 '17: €31 million). Monthly revenue per subscription decreased by 6% year on year, mainly due to a mix effect caused by growing aftermarket connected car volumes, which are priced at lower levels compared with the traditional fleet management services.

At the end of Q1 '18, Telematics reached 826,000 fleet management and connected car subscriptions. This represents a 14% year on year increase, from 723,000 subscriptions at the end of Q1 '17.

Consumer

(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Consumer products 57.0 82.9 -31% Automotive hardware 12.2 12.7 -4% Total Consumer revenue 69.2 95.6 -28% Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

Total Consumer revenue for the quarter was €69 million, a decline of 28% compared with the same quarter last year (Q1 '17: €96 million), reflecting a decrease in Consumer products and to a lesser extent in Automotive hardware revenue.

Data, software services and Hardware revenue split

(€ in millions) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Data, software services 130.4 130.3 0% Hardware 61.3 82.7 -26% Total revenue 191.8 213.0 -10% Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

Data, software services revenue in the quarter was €130 million, flat compared with the same quarter prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, data, software services increased to 68% in Q1 '18 from 61% in Q1 '17. Hardware revenue for the quarter was €61 million, 26% lower compared with €83 million in Q1 '17.

Gross margin

The gross margin for the quarter was 70%, seven percentage points higher compared with 63% in Q1 '17, reflecting the shift of revenue mix towards higher margin data, software services revenue.

At constant currency rates for the US dollar and GB pound, Q1 '18 gross margin would have been 67% and the operating result would have been €3.7 million lower.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were €127 million, which is €8 million lower compared with the same quarter last year (Q1 '17: €135 million). The decrease in R&D, SG&A and marketing expenses is driven by our decreasing Consumer segment. The decrease is partly offset by increased investments in research and development in our navigation technology.

Depreciation and amortisation

(€ in millions) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Cost of sales 1.4 2.6 -46% Research and development 2.0 3.0 -33% Amortisation of technology databases 24.1 22.4 7% Marketing 0.1 0.1 0% Selling, general and administrative 9.8 7.4 32% Total 37.4 35.5 5% Of which acquisition-related amortisation 13.1 13.9 -6% Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

Total depreciation and amortisation expenses amounted to €37 million in the quarter, 5% higher compared with last year (Q1 '17: €36 million). This increase is caused by higher amortisation of technology and databases, which is a result of increased capital expenditures in the past years.

FX sensitivity

(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 '18

actual Q1 '18

recalculated at

Q1 '17 FX rates1 Revenue 191.8 196.2 Gross result 133.5 132.4 Gross margin 70% 67% EBIT 6.9 3.2 EBIT margin 4% 2% FX RATES IN € Q1 '18 Q1 '17 US dollar 1.22 1.06 GB pound 0.88 0.86 ¹The Q1 '18 income and expense in US dollar and GB pound have been converted

to euro using Q1 '17 average exchange rates. All other foreign currencies have not

been converted.

Financial income and expenses

The net interest charge for the quarter was €0.4 million (Q1 '17: €0.4 million). The other financial result for the quarter was a gain of €1.7 million (Q1 '17: €0.4 million), which consisted primarily of foreign exchange gains from the revaluation of monetary balance sheet items.

Income tax

The net income tax for the quarter was a charge of €2.0 million versus a net income tax charge of €0.8 million in Q1 '17.

Net result and adjusted EPS

(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Net result 6.4 -2.2 8.6 Net result attributed to equity holders 6.4 -2.2 8.6 Movement of deferred revenue, unbilled revenue and deferred CoS 21.1 -5.8 26.9 Tax effect on movement of deferred revenue, unbilled revenue and deferred CoS -4.9 1.2 -6.1 Adjusted net result 22.6 -6.8 29.4 Adjusted EPS, fully diluted 0.10 -0.03 0.13 Change amounts and totals calculated before rounding.

The net result for the quarter was a gain of €6.4 million compared with a loss of €2.2 million in Q1 '17. The net result adjusted for movement of deferred revenue, unbilled revenue and deferred cost of sales on a post-tax basis was a gain of €22.6 million compared with a loss of €6.8 million in Q1 '17.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was a gain of €0.10, versus a loss of €0.03 in the same quarter last year.

Net movement of deferred and unbilled revenues and deferred cost of sales per segment

(€ in millions) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 Automotive 28.0 10.0 Enterprise -0.7 -10.9 Telematics -0.5 0.5 Consumer -5.6 -5.3 Total 21.1 -5.8 Totals calculated before rounding.

Balance sheet

Trade receivables plus other receivables totalled €162 million in Q1 '18 compared with €188 million at the end of Q1 '17. The inventory level at the end of the quarter was €34 million, compared with €63 million at the end of the same quarter last year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were €129 million versus €84 million at the end of Q1 '17.

Current liabilities excluding deferred revenue were €227 million compared with €251 million at the end of 2017. The sequential decrease is mainly due to a decrease in accruals and other liabilities.

Deferred revenue was €275 million at the end of Q1 '18, compared with €232 million at the end of the same quarter last year and €261 million at the end of last year. The year on year increase reflects the increased deferred revenue position related to Automotive contracts with upfront payments for multi-year service offerings.

Deferred revenue balance by segment

(€ in millions) 31 Mar 2018 31 Dec 2017 Automotive 128.3 98.0 Enterprise 5.9 15.7 Telematics 30.5 31.4 Consumer 110.5 116.3 Total 275.2 261.3 Totals calculated before rounding.

At 31 March 2018, the group had no outstanding bank borrowings and reported a cash position of €129 million (Q1 '17: net cash of €79 million).

Cash flow

The cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was €32 million compared with an outflow of €1.6 million in Q1 '17. The year on year increase was mainly driven by the higher EBITDA and lower working capital utilisation in Q1 '18.

The cash flow used in investing activities excluding acquisitions, decreased by €2.5 million year on year. The vast majority of our investments in the quarter related to map content and various technology platforms to support growth in Automotive and Enterprise.

CAPEX (excluding acquisitions)

(€ in millions) Q1 '18 Q1 '17 y.o.y.

change Map content 6.1 5.4 12% Mapmaking platform 9.8 7.3 34% Applications 1.2 4.3 -73% Telematics 1.7 4.3 -61% Other 3.6 3.5 3% Total 22.4 24.9 -10% Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

The cash flow used in financing activities for the quarter was an outflow of €2.1 million (Q1 '17: €7.1 million). In the quarter, 0.2 million options (Q1 '17: 0.5 million options) related to our long-term employee incentive programmes, were exercised resulting in a €0.7 million cash inflow (Q1 '17: €2.2 million).

END

Consolidated condensed statement of income

(€ in thousands) Q1 '18

Unaudited Q1 '17

Unaudited Revenue 191,779 213,034 Cost of sales 58,252 79,558 Gross result 133,527 133,476 Research and development expenses 47,950 50,226 Amortisation of technology and databases 24,071 22,429 Marketing expenses 8,180 12,776 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,440 49,571 Total operating expenses 126,641 135,002 Operating result 6,886 -1,526 Interest result -417 -429 Other financial result 1,721 398 Result of associates 163 125 Result before tax 8,353 -1,432 Income tax (expense) -1,966 -758 Net result 6,387 -2,190 Net result attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 6,399 -2,244 Non-controlling interests -12 54 Net result 6,387 -2,190 EPS, basic 0.03 -0.01 EPS, diluted1 0.03 -0.01 Basic number of shares (in thousands) 230,086 233,074 Diluted number of shares (in thousands) 232,252 236,938

1 In 2017, no additional shares from assumed conversion were taken into account as the effect would be anti-dilutive.

Consolidated condensed balance sheet

(€ in thousands) 31 March 2018 Unaudited 31 December 2017 Unaudited Goodwill 256,115 256,319 Other intangible assets 705,387 718,397 Property, plant and equipment 29,892 33,621 Lease assets 40,936 41,054 Contract assets 18,198 12,742 Deferred tax assets 6,845 7,453 Investments in associates 4,271 4,223 Total non-current assets 1,061,644 1,073,809 Inventories 33,576 31,609 Trade receivables 113,910 114,254 Other receivables and prepayments 47,653 53,444 Other financial assets 298 0 Cash and cash equivalents 128,537 120,850 Total current assets 323,974 320,157 Total assets 1,385,618 1,393,966 Share capital 47,064 47,064 Share premium 1,067,234 1,068,149 Treasury shares -43,632 -48,790 Other reserves 227,591 228,609 Accumulated deficit -572,583 -575,438 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 725,674 719,594 Non-controlling interests 2,287 2,308 Total equity 727,961 721,902 Lease liability 28,156 29,970 Deferred tax liability 83,816 85,804 Provisions 43,257 43,727 Deferred revenue 168,282 148,058 Total non-current liabilities 323,511 307,559 Trade payables 54,999 51,441 Income taxes 3,821 1,702 Other taxes and social security 8,532 7,025 Lease liability 12,602 13,573 Provisions 35,004 37,173 Deferred revenue 106,915 113,246 Accruals and other liabilities 112,273 140,345 Total current liabilities 334,146 364,505 Total equity and liabilities 1,385,618 1,393,966

Consolidated condensed statements of cash flows

(€ in thousands) Q1 '18 Unaudited Q1 '17 Unaudited Operating result 6,886 -1,526 Financial (losses) gains -253 1,916 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 37,353 35,536 Change in provisions -4,558 -5,301 Equity-settled stock compensation expenses 1,586 1,767 Changes in working capital: Change in inventories 720 -8,252 Change in receivables and prepayments 3,291 -12,807 Change in liabilities (excluding provisions)1 -9,038 -10,506 Cash generated from operations 35,987 827 Interest received 110 107 Interest (paid) -444 -454 Corporate income taxes (paid) -3,295 -2,068 Cash flows from operating activities 32,358 -1,588 Investments in intangible assets -18,815 -21,780 Investments in property, plant and equipment -3,539 -3,103 Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other businesses 0 -24,493 Dividend received 75 0 Cash flows from investing activities -22,279 -49,376 Movement in lease liability -2,786 -3,963 Change in utilisation of credit facility 0 -5,000 Repayment of borrowings 0 -326 Proceeds on issue of ordinary shares 699 2,171 Cash flows from financing activities -2,087 -7,118 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,992 -58,082 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 120,850 142,527 Exchange rate changes on cash balances held in foreign

currencies -305 -18 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 128,537 84,427

1 Includes the movement of non-current deferred revenue presented under Non-Current liabilities.

Accounting policies basis of accounting

The condensed consolidated financial information for the three-month period ended 31 March 2018 with related comparative information has been prepared using accounting policies which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Accounting policies and methods of computation followed in the condensed consolidated financial information, for the period ended 31 March 2018, are the same as those followed in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 except for three new standards which are effective as of 1 January 2018.

The Group has adopted IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and IFRS 16 'Leases' (early adoption as permitted by the transitional guidance). The impact of these standards is explained in our Annual Report 2017 in Section 1 'General Information and Basis of Reporting'. Further disclosures as required under IFRS for a complete set of consolidated financial statements are not included in the condensed consolidated financial information. The quarterly condensed consolidated information in this press release is unaudited.

Non-GAAP measures

The financial information in this report includes measures, which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors because it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.

Automotive operational revenue is IFRS revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue

Gross margin is calculated as gross result divided by revenue

EBIT is equal to our operating result

EBIT margin is calculated as operating result divided by revenue

EBITDA is equal to our operating result plus depreciation and amortisation charges

EBITDA margin is calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortisation charges divided by revenue

Adjusted net result is calculated as net result attributed to equity holders adjusted for movement of deferred revenue, unbilled revenue, deferred cost of sales, impairments and material restructuring and disposal costs on a post-tax basis

Adjusted EPS is calculated as adjusted net result divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares over the period

Net cash is defined as our cash and cash equivalents minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings

Audio webcast first quarter 2018 results

The information for our audio webcast is as follows:

Date and time: 17 April 2018 at 14:00 CEST

corporate.tomtom.com/presentations.cfm

TomTom is listed at Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands

ISIN: NL0000387058 Symbol: TOM2

About TomTom

TomTom (TOM2) empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, traffic, and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps, and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Enterprise, Telematics and Consumer. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,800 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com.

Forward-looking statements/Important notice

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of TomTom's activities. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond TomTom's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as levels of customer spending in major economies, changes in consumer preferences, the performance of the financial markets, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by TomTom and its competitors, costs of raw materials, employee costs, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, acquisitions or disposals, the rate of technological changes, political developments in countries where the company operates and the risk of a downturn in the market. Statements regarding market share, including the company's competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as specialised research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.

This document contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

