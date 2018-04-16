DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018 16-Apr-2018 / 19:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 16 April 2018* *Airbus discloses share buyback transactions **9-10 April 2018* Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 9 April 2018 to 10 April 2018 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 28 February 2018 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme was completed on 10 April 2018. The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 12 April 2017. *Aggregate presentation (per day and market)* *Issuer's *Issuer's *Transaction *Identifying *Total *Daily *Market name* identifying code* date* code of daily weighte (MIC financial volume d code)* instrument* (in average number purchas of e price shares of )* shares* Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2018.04.09 NL0000235190 19,400 94.6984 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2018.04.10 NL0000235190 14,880 94.4059 XPAR TOTAL 34,280 94.5714 Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: http://company.airbus.com/investors/Share-information.htmlchapter-0 [1]2 This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion - or EUR 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 - and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Contacts for the media* Martin Agüera +49 (0) 175 227 martin.aguera@airbus.com 4369 Rod Stone +33 (0) 6 3052 rod.stone@airbus.com 1993 16-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 675051 16-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf59e993e8094666d469eb83ccb9c4ed&application_id=675051&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2018 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)