AllGo, global leaders in Automotive Infotainment solutions, offer a Multi Display Solution that enables IVI users to access their personal content across different displays.

The advent of Autonomous driving leads to availability of multiple ways in which the driver consumes and interacts with the system. Multiple displays constitute a key component of those interactions. These displays could be wired devices fixed in the vehicle or could be the user brought-in-devices (BYODs) such as iPads and Android tablets. Enabling these interactions require seamless distribution of content from one display to another controlled by a centralized unit. The content could be of various types such as audio, video, or interactive HMI.

"The arrival of autonomous driving will enable the driver to have more time for entertainment or productivity applications," said K. Srinivasan, CEO of AllGo System. "OEMs are exploring multiple architectures for distributed content consumption across multiple displays. AllGo is enabling these futuristic technologies with investment in our distributed multi-display architecture that seamlessly combines fixed displays and BYOD devices."

AllGo's multi-display solution enables different types of content from a Central Head Unit to be independently accessible in different displays at the same time. It also allows same content to be consumed across all displays by multiple users in a synchronous fashion.

AllGo's demonstration of the Multi Display solution at Genivi Showcase Reception, Munich, April 18th, 2018 showcases such use cases as:

Synchronized streaming of multimedia content from Head Unit to wired displays and Brought-in-devices.

Enables streaming of independent multimedia content from Head Unit to different displays at the same time.

Allows Remote Control of Multimedia Playback on one display from another.

Write to marketing@allgosystems.com for a demo meeting and to see solutions like Virtualized Android O for eCockpit, Driver Monitoring and RACE Multimedia SDK.

About AllGo: AllGo Systems is a leading product design company providing multimedia, connectivity and mirroring middleware solutions for automotive markets. AllGo licenses Multimedia, Mirroring, Driver Monitoring, IVI Security to automotive customers along with turnkey services and certification support. AllGo has a global presence with offices in India, US, China, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. www.allgosystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416006639/en/

Contacts:

AllGo Systems

Vikas Shukla (US/Europe)

+1-512-988-8885

vikas.shukla@allgosystems.com

or

Hasan Munshi (APAC)

+91-809-528-7513

hasan@allgosystems.com

or

Indira Moola(Marketing)

+91-725-926-6373

indira@allgosystems.com