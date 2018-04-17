New software offering full mobility speeds up document creation process

Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one in professional dictation, announced their latest speech-to-text software Philips SpeechExec Enterprise. The new sophisticated workflow management softwareallows busy healthcare, legal and business professionals to streamline their document creation process and significantly reduce their workload.

Smarter communication and convenient central administration

The dictation and transcription software facilitates communication by linking authors and transcriptionists. Whether the user works in a hospital, or a legal practice, the software is ideal for turning their voice into text quicker, and more efficiently than ever before. Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions explains: "Philips SpeechExec Enterprise is perfect for larger organizations with multiple authors and transcriptionists, as it can easily be centrally administrated and maintained." All workflow settings, as well as the hardware input devices, can be centrally administrated and configured. The solution is also Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS), Citrix and VMware ready, making the installation process easier and more convenient for both users and IT administrators.

Full mobility for increased productivity

The new version of Philips' SpeechExec Enterprise offers full mobility, meaning recordings can created anywhere and sent for transcription immediately. Even if the user is out of the office, they can download the brand-new Philips Voice Recorder App to their smartphone and send their recordings directly to their assigned transcriptionists.

Geared for on the go speech recognition

The software now even works seamlessly with Philips SpeechLive transcription and speech recognition service, allowing users to receive their transcribed files directly to their smartphone or Philips SpeechAir Voice Recorder. Another new mobility enhancing feature is that dictations can now even be accessed through a web browser. This can be particularly useful when an individual wants to use their solution on a business trip, without access to their standard computer.

Secure file transfer

Real-time file encryption (256 bit), password protection and secure file transfer grant only authorized individuals to access documents. The optional automatic backup function protects data against accidental loss. Dr. Brauner explains: "We know exactly how important security is to our customers working with sensitive data, such as patient records or legal cases. This is why our software adheres to the highest of security standards and we now even offer support for your private cloud environment".

