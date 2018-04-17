Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.: Stamper Oil & Gas Provides Summary of Rawat C-10 Well

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V:STMP) (FSE:TMP2) (OTCQB:STMGF) ("Stamper" or "the Company"), is pleased to further provide the summary of gross reserves and parameters of well Rawat C-10 that was drilled early this year.

Rawat C-10 well is light and medium oil and was drilled to an interval of between 1387.0 - 1526 meters in the Galhak (1) (Table 1) and 1552.0 m - 1595.0 meters in Galhak Sand (Table 2). Log analysis shows pay in three of the known reservoir zones of the Galhak Formation, as well as a new pay zone in the main Galhak Sand. The initial plan is to further test, and complete Well Rawat C-10 inclusive of developing necessary infrastructure for oil production.

Table 1

Summary of Gross Reserves and Reservoir Parameters Probable Developed Rawat C-10 Galhak (1) Product Type: Light and Medium Oil Reservoir Parameters Reservoir Pressure, psia 2,150 Reservoir Temperature, degree F 188 Average Porosity, % 24.0 Average Water Saturation, % 30.0 Formation Volume Factor, RB/STB 1.063 Petroleum Initially-in-Place, STB/ac.ft 1226.1 Recovery Factor, % 25 Reserves Net pay, ft. 49.0 Area, acres 160 Petroleum Initially-in-Place, STB 9,612,624 Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR), STB 2,403,156 Cumulative Production, STB 0 Reserves, STB 2,403,156 Note: (1) Interval 1387.0 - 1526.0 meters

Table 2

Summary of Gross Reserves and Reservoir Parameters Probable Developed Rawat C-10 Galhak (Sand) Product Type: Light and Medium Oil Reservoir Parameters Reservoir Pressure, psia 2,150 Reservoir Temperature, degree F 188 Average Porosity, % 22.0 Average Water Saturation, % 31.0 Formation Volume Factor, RB/STB 1.063 Petroleum Initially-in-Place, STB/ac.ft 1107.9 Recovery Factor, % 25 Reserves Net pay, ft. 88.0 Area, acres 160 Petroleum Initially-in-Place, STB 15,599,323 Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR), STB 3,899,808 Cumulative Production, STB 0 Reserves, STB 3,899,808 Note: (1) Interval 1552.0 - 1595.0 meters

As previously announced, State Oil Corporation ("State") may farm-in up to a 50% interest pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Sudan operator on Block 25. State has an office and technical personnel in Sudan and upon approval of TSX.V, State will become a 100% wholly owned operating subsidiary of Stamper.

Negotiations are in progress for eight year initial commitment period rather than to the three year period proposed by the operator resulting in a total exploration period of eleven years if the second and third optional commitment periods are exercised.

Operating Block

Block 25 prospect consists of Block 25D and Block 25E and is located in the White Nile State in the south eastern portion of the Republic of Sudan, adjacent the border with Republic of South Sudan. The land is arid and relatively flat. The area is sparsely populated and is located west of the White Nile. There is limited road system and agriculture in the area. The nearest major communities are Kosti and Rabak about 150 km north of the project area where there is a railway station, airport and a major sugar refinery. The Government of Sudan is anxious to develop its oil resources and the Company has the full support and assistance of the government.

About the Galhak Formation

The Galhak Formation in this area contains four reservoir zones. 1A through 4A, which overlie the main Galhak Sand. Oil is trapped in stacked high porosity sands within the reservoir zones of the Galhak Formation with individual pay zones from two to five metres in thickness. Log analysis of the recently drilled well Rawat C-10 shows pay in three of the known reservoir zones of the Galhak Formation, as well as a new pay zone in the main Galhak Sand as illustrated in Figure 1.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/519cdc92-68a9-45c6-ae13-a3caf8e5a4ab (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/519cdc92-68a9-45c6-ae13-a3caf8e5a4ab)

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is a publicly traded junior development stage international oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties with the current focus on Africa and Latin America. The Company's strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by exploring and developing cost effective growth of light oil reserves.

For further information on Stamper Oil & Gas please visit www.stamperoilandgas.com (http://www.stamperoilandgas.com/) or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00005668).

Qualified Resource Evaluator

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Qamar M. Malik, MSc., Ph.D., Petroleum Engineering, who is the independent qualified resources evaluator as such term is defined under National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101") and Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation ("COGE") Handbook.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David C. Greenway"

President & Director

