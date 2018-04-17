Tate & Lyle has appointed Mondelez's Imran Nawaz as its new chief financial officer, with effect from 1 August. Nawaz succeeds Nick Hampton, who was promoted to the role of chief executive back in January and took on the job at the start of the month. Nawaz joins the company from Mondelez International, where he was senior vice president of finance for Europe since 2014. Prior to that, during a 16-year career at Mondelez and Kraft Foods, he held a number of senior financial roles across Europe, ...

