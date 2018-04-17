Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Conduent Incorporated(NYSE: CNDT), has been selected to deliver a comprehensive transportation ticketing system in the Lombardy region of northern Italy that will be used by hundreds of thousands of passengers each day.

Trenord, operator of passenger trains in the Lombardy region and seven other transit agencies are involved in the project, including Milan city transport operatorATM. Conduent will provide eight ticketing projects for metro, bus and suburban train services that will help the transit agencies offer seamless travel across the region.

The contract will see the deployment of the Conduent Fare Collection System across the region, including ticket vending machines, card and ticket validators and dedicated back office systems for each of the eight operators.

"The project is a great example of how Conduent is optimising new and existing infrastructure to make mobility smarter, more coordinated and efficient," said Jean-Charles Zaia, Vice President and Portfolio Leader, Public Transport, Conduent.

Installation of the new system is scheduled to start in the second half of 2018.

Conduent is a leading provider of public transportation andmobilitysolutions - includingelectronic toll collection,parking management, advancedtransitandsafetysystems - which offer automated, analytics-based, personalised services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

