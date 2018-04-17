New Study Shows HerbagutSupports Gut Health

COCHIN, India, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New study backs efficacy of Herbagut a polybotanical extract for gut health and overall well-being.

Results of a new human study shows that Herbagut, an all-natural polybotanical extract blend, supports gut health. For centuries, Ayurvedic botanical ingredients have been used traditionally for gut health and general well-being.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678008/Arjuna_Natural_Herbagut.jpg )



Herbagut , a proprietary blend of 14 botanical extracts developed and marketed by Arjuna Natural Ltd., is rooted in the centuries-old tradition of Ayurvedic medicine. The company will exhibit Herbagut at Vitafoods, Geneva, May 15-17, Booth J30.

The botanical ingredients used in Herbagut are individually extracted and blended in proprietary ratio with unique fingerprinting to ensure stringent quality, efficacy, and consistency. Herbagut is certified pure, sustainable, and traceable, and conforms to EU regulations including PAH. All of the 14 botanical extracts used in Herbagut are approved in the EU and US for use in food supplements.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine (March, 2018) by Adrian Lopresti, PhD, at Murdoch University, Perth, Australia, demonstrated that this synergistic polybotanical extract helps support overall well-being and healthy gut function. Discomfort in the gut has been linked to anxiety, stress, and depression (the so-called "gut-brain" axis). The synergistic action of ingredients in Herbagut offers mucosal protection and helps maintain the integrity of internal lining of the gut. It also has a proven anti-inflammatory effect, helping to support a diverse gut microbiota and aiding in gut motility.

"This trial confirms that daily intake of 800 mg of Herbagut over a 28-day period can improve gut health and related health conditions in people with unsatisfactory bowel habits," says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "The tradition of Ayurvedic medicine, used for hundreds of years, is finally backed by research and is accessible to consumers who seek natural relief from digestive stress."

The study further proved that Herbagut is safe to use in food supplements, offering a range of specific benefits that include: improvement of gut microflora, regular bowel movements, constipation relief, and mitigation of abdominal pain, abdominal distension, heartburn, and straining at defecation. Through its support of a healthy gut-brain interaction, it significantly improves the overall quality of life. Other aspects of the study demonstrated that the phytochemicals in Herbagut can selectively kill pathogenic bacteria.

"The patent-pending Herbagut brand is now available in powder, granular, and taste-masked water-dispersible powder formats," adds Antony.

Visit us at Vitafoods, Geneva, Booth J30

For further information, please contact:



Company contact

Benny Antony, India

Email: benny@arjunanatural.com