Active-Investors: Wired News - Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Handset Uses Pixelworks' Video Display Processor

Stock Monitor: Superconductor Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Pixelworks Advanced Video Processing Technology Enhanced Blackshark Smartphone Capabilities

Powered by Qualcomm's SnapDragon 845 applications processor, Blackshark smartphone is optimized for gameplay and has an elegant 1920x1080 display. Coupled with its wide color gamut and high frame rate LCD display, the Blackshark allows smartphone gaming enthusiasts to experience the same performance as is available on UHD TVs. Many of these prominent capabilities are enabled and enhanced by harnessing Pixelworks advanced video processing technology, including True Clarity™ for bringing smooth, blur-free motion to videos and gaming; True Color™ for providing up to 1 billion accurate, yet vibrant colors; in-line color calibration to achieve a color accuracy where it is impossible to notice differences in actual color versus displayed color; a comprehensive tone-mapping pipeline to render HDR10 videos true to the creator's intent, and sophisticated contrast management and sharpness to provide more realistic.

Blackshark Leverages Pixelworks Iris Technology to Offer Users Cinematic Quality Video

Todd DeBonis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Pixelworks, stated that Xiaomi-backed Blackshark has released a truly innovative phone that leverages Pixelworks Iris technology to offer users cinematic quality video, true to life color accuracy, and bring mobile gaming to a compelling new level.

Todd added that Pixelworks is excited to have worked closely with Blackshark to enable many of the advanced video capabilities featured on their flagship smartphone.

Pixelworks Technology Drives Hauppauge's Cordcutter TV

In January 2018, Pixelworks announced that the Company's XCode 5516 processor with advanced transcoding is the fundamental technology behind the high-quality OTA streaming in Hauppauge's Cordcutter TV, a dual-tuner OTA device for streaming ATSC HD digital TV and clear QAM digital cable TV over a home Wi-Fi network. Pixelworks' advanced transcoding technology also includes adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR), enabling the Cordcutter TV to deliver OTA video content in a format optimized for a broad array of mobile devices.

About Pixelworks Visual Display and Digital Image Processing Technology

Pixelworks two decades of innovation has resulted in a solid IP portfolio of over 535 issued and pending patents and a strong leadership position in the visual display and digital image processing arena. Validated by leading content creators and service providers, the Company's HDR technology is capable of 1M:1 contrast ratio with 10x improvement in color accuracy and also auto-adaptive to ambient light. Pixelworks MEMC processing technology enables streaming video up to 60fps (frames per second), eliminating unintended judder and blur. Additionally, the Company's market-leading color management, display calibration, and advanced scaling maintain the fidelity of the image presented on the display, providing the highest picture quality regardless of the viewing conditions.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Pixelworks is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops, and markets innovative video and pixel processing chips and software for high-end display applications, including digital projection and large screen LCD flat panels. The Company also offers a suite of solutions for advanced media processing as well as the efficient delivery and streaming of video.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Pixelworks' stock dropped 2.73%, ending the trading session at $4.27.

Volume traded for the day: 413.67 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 362.31 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 0.23%

After yesterday's close, Pixelworks' market cap was at $139.89 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

