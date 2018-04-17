Active-Investors: Free Research Report as PetroQuest Energy's Q4 Bottom-Line Met Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on PetroQuest Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PQ). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PQ. The Company posted its financial results on March 05, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's total revenues growth beat Wall Street's estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, PetroQuest Energy's total revenues came in at $35.08 million, higher than the $16.43 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter topped market consensus estimates of $31.9 million.

The oil and gas Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $0.39 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of $9.66 million, or $0.46 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, market analysts had also forecasted the Company to report a net loss of $0.02 per share for Q4 FY17.

For the full year FY17, PetroQuest Energy's total revenues stood at $108.29 million compared to $66.67 million in FY16. The Company's net loss available to common stockholders was $11.78 million, or $0.55 loss per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss available to common stockholders of $96.25 million, or $5.24 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based Company's lease operating expenses increased to $10.11 million during Q4 FY17 from $6.61 million in the past year's same quarter. The Company's total expenses were $34.42 million in the reported quarter compared to $24.60 million in Q4 FY16. The Company posted an income of $0.22 million during Q4 FY17 versus a loss of $8.37 million in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, PetroQuest Energy's oil production volume increased to 168,327 barrels (Bbls) from 124,728 Bbls in Q4 FY16. The Company's oil realized the price was $59.29 per bbl during the reported quarter, up from $47.61 per bbl in the previous year's comparable quarter.

The Company's gas production volume also rose to 6,392,489 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) in Q4 FY17 from 3,146,172 Mcf in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's average gas realized price was $3.14 per Mcf in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.71 per Mcf in Q4 FY16.

PetroQuest Energy's quarterly production volume of natural liquids (NGLs) totaled 1,184,611 thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) in Q4 FY17, which was higher than 740,163 Mcfe in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's average NGLs realized the price was $4.24 per Mcfe in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.66 per Mcfe in Q4 FY16.

The Company's total production was 8,587,062 Mcfe during the reported quarter compared to 4,634,703 Mcfe in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's average realized price on total production was $4.09 per Mcfe during Q4 FY17 compared to $3.54 per Mcfe in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, PetroQuest Energy generated net cash provided by operating activities of $44.15 million versus $56.60 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's discretionary cash flow stood at $16.88 million in the reported quarter versus $3.59 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance fell to $15.66 million as on December 31, 2017, from $28.31 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, PetroQuest Energy's stock declined 3.00%, ending the trading session at $0.50.

Volume traded for the day: 323.90 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 269.39 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, PetroQuest Energy's market cap was at $12.89 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 0.21.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors