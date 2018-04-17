AIM-listed Breedon has agreed to buy Belfast-based construction materials business Lagan Group for £455m. The consideration will be financed through a combination of a new £150m term loan, a new £350m revolving credit facility replacing Breedon's existing £300m facility and a £170m placing. Breedon said the deal will enable it to enter the "attractive" Irish construction market and provides significant opportunities to expand upstream though the aggregates business in Ireland and downstream ...

