The two Korea's are discussing plans to finally bring an official end to their almost 68 year war according to the South Korean Munhwa Ilbo newspaper. According to the report, next week's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un could see the leaders announce the scaling down of military tensions between the two nations, who remain technically at war. The war began on 25 June 1950, when North Korea invaded the south, with China and Russia later ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...