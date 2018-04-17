Global investor Advent International has entered into exclusive negotiations with French pharmaceutical group Sanofi about the acquisition of its European generics business, Zentiva, for 1.9bn. Advent's offer is firm, binding and fully financed, and the deal is expected to close by the end of this year, following consultation with Sanofi employees and subject to the approval of relevant regulatory authorities. Sanofi said the sale is part of its strategy to simplify and reshape the company, ...

