LONDON, Apr 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Audi, Deutsche Telekom, eBay, Guinness, Microsoft, Pantene and Reebok, are among the 19 campaigns from around the world that have been shortlisted for the WARC Awards' Effective Use of Brand Purpose category - a search for marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.The panel of 17 brand purpose judges (www.warc.com/WARCAwards/purpose-judges.info) chaired by Claudia Willvonseder, Chief Marketing Officer, IKEA, has selected for the shortlist three Global, three US and three Indian campaigns as well as campaigns from Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Irish Republic and United Kingdom.The shortlisted entries are:Girls Do(n't) Fight - Reebok - McCann Worldgroup India - IndiaHelping India cope with the death of cash - Paytm - One97 Communications - McCann Worldgroup India - IndiaRescue Rashie - Westpac - Westpac Banking Corporation Australia - Saatchi & Saatchi - AustraliaThe Vaseline Healing Project - Vaseline - Unilever - BBH New York - United StatesSea Hero Quest - Deutsche Telekom - Saatchi & Saatchi London - GlobalBeautiful Lengths - Pantene - Procter & Gamble - MediaCom Connections Israel - IsraelMakeWhatsNext in STEM - Microsoft - m:united//McCann - GlobalThe doll that chose to drive - Audi Spain - Volkswagen Group Espana Distribucion - Proximity Barcelona - SpainLifehackers - Universidad de Ingenieria y Tecnologia (UTEC) - Copiloto - PeruAn ocean of good - Aquaguard - Eureka Forbes - Triton Communications - India-A beacon of light in the dark - Guinness - Diageo - AMVBBDO - Irish Republic, United KingdomThis is what happens when pimps and whores become marketers - Libresse/Bodyform - Essity - AMVBBDO - GlobalDoritos Mystery: Challenging a generation - Doritos - PepsiCo - AlmapBBDO - BrazilReal People Make a Real Difference - eBay - Interfuse Communications - United Kingdom, United StatesCook with Her - Puck - Arla Foods - FP7/DXB - Saudi ArabiaPeople with Determination - Emirates NBD - FP7/DXB - United Arab Emirates-Touch - Johnson's Baby - Johnson & Johnson Indonesia - BBDO Indonesia - IndonesiaThe El Paso Story - Prudential Financial - United StatesGender Violence - Tecate - Heineken - Nomades - MexicoTo see the shortlisted case studies in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose, please view at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize. With judging ongoing, the shortlisted papers in the Effective Innovation category are already released. The Effective Content Strategy and Effective Social Strategy shortlists will be announced shortly.The annual WARC Awards scheme is a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness. It is free to enter and there is a $40,000 prize fund for the winning papers spread across the four categories, each one with its own high calibre judging panel and set of Special Awards.