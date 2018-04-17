Active-Investors: Wired News - SAP's Supervisory Board Extends Stefan Ries' Contract of Service

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) ("SAP"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 13, 2018, the Company, which is a market leader in enterprise application software, announced that its Supervisory Board has extended the contract of service of Stefan Ries, 52, until March 31, 2024. Ries is a member of the Executive Board and also serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Relations Director. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Stefan Ries is an Exceptional Leader who Understands Importance of Customer Experience

Commenting on the announcement, Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP, expressed that the Company is delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Stefan Ries. Plattner added that SAP is committed to the digital transformation of its customers. Ries is an exceptional leader who understands the importance of customer experience internally and externally.

Ries' Contract of Service Term Extended from 2019 to 2024

Stefan Ries had been appointed as Member of the Executive Board of SAP in April 2016, with a term until 2019. In its ordinary meeting on April 12, 2018, SAP's Supervisory Board decided to extend his appointment and service contract for another five years until 2024. His areas of responsibility include Human Resources (HR) strategy and operations, social partnership, talent and leadership development, rewards and recognition, organizational effectiveness and learning, as well as diversity and inclusion.

Ries' Professional Journey

Stefan Ries served as Global Head of Human Resources at SAP AG since April 2014. He oversaw all HR activities of SAP and led the Human Resources organization at SAP AG. Ries rejoined SAP from Egon Zehnder, where he served during the last three years of his term as principal consultant, advising global companies in leadership and executive search. From 2002 to 2010, Ries held several global and regional leadership positions with SAP's HR organization. Before working for SAP, Ries held an HR leadership position at Compaq. He started his career as HR Manager at Microsoft, overseeing HR duties in Austria, Switzerland, and East European countries. Ries received his Masters of Business in Economics from the University of Constance in 1991. Ries has attended senior management-education programs, including INSEAD and Harvard Business School.

SAP's Lloyd Adams Named to PACT's Board of Directors

On March 28, 2018, the Company announced that Lloyd Adams, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the East Market Unit at SAP North America, will serve on the Board of Directors for the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies ("PACT"). As the leader for SAP in the East, Lloyd Adams will provide PACT's Board with a unique perspective on how Philadelphia companies can and are innovating and growing in the digital era.

About SAP SE

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP is the world leader in enterprise applications in terms of software and software-related service revenues. Based on market capitalization, SAP is the world's third largest independent software manufacturer.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, SAP SE's stock slightly fell 0.17%, ending the trading session at $107.95.

Volume traded for the day: 391.06 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 12.24%

After yesterday's close, SAP SE's market cap was at $133.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

