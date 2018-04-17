The innovative approach provides an easy-to-understand value (the "QoE Index") estimating the end user perception of any service

Empirix Inc., a global provider of end-to-end analysis of voice and data services, has been granted U.S. patent US9853867 for its Quality of Experience (QoE) scoring method for telecommunication services. Unlike any other scoring method, Empirix's approach provides a single score, called "QoE Index", that can estimate the overall acceptability of a service as perceived subjectively by the end user, based on passive and, optionally, active measurements.

This functionality complements the IntelliSight Analytics platform and automatically correlates with the full "events chain" that affects the QoE when a telecommunication network delivers services. It goes well beyond existing solutions which are limited to scoring the infrastructure's Quality of Service and unable to score end user perceptions and expectations.

Another principal function of the patented scoring method is that it is fully configurable and therefore compatible with any service on any telecommunication infrastructure. Furthermore, it can leverage the available measurements without replacing existing passive/active monitoring systems. IntelliSight can derive a QoE Index for multiple dimensions or entities including geographical location, network elements, applications, devices, high-value accounts and services, combining the experience of single users with network performance.

Angelo Baccarani, the patent inventor and Product Manager for NFV Service Assurance at Empirix states, "Communication Service Providers are flooded with KPIs from hundreds of different sources. Nonetheless, they still struggle to answer the question "What is the overall quality I am offering my users?

There are many industry standards for scoring network performance or Voice/Video MOS,but alone they do not provide an end-to-end view of Quality of Experience. Only the inclusion of end user expectations and a complete view of the complete "events chain" can do that. What's more, the shift to NFV/SDN architectures, IoT, and 5G are adding complexity to the services offered and will make QoE scoring even more challenging.

"Receiving a patent like this," added Angelo, "validates the uniqueness of our offering and broadens our lead in the Service Assurance market."

Empirix has already deployed its QoE scoring methodology at multiple Tier-1 Service providers in the US and Europe, giving them unprecedented visibility into the quality of the services they deliver to their subscribers.

For more information, download the White Paper Understanding the Quality of Experience for Mobile Data.

About Empirix

Empirix is the recognized leader in end-to-end network performance visibility with the unique ability to analyze customer behaviors by application in real time. We help service providers, mobile operators and enterprises optimize business processes to reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue. Through monitoring, analytics and intelligence, Empirix helps companies around the world realize the full value of their technology investments.

Empirix is a trademark of Empirix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005252/en/

Contacts:

Empirix, Inc.

Jennifer Walsh

+1-978-313-7112

Global Marketing Communications Manager

jwalsh@empirix.com