Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Casa System's Quarterly Revenues Increased 18.88%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Casa Systems' total revenues reached $117.96 million for Q4 FY17, reflecting an increase of 18.88% from $99.23 million in Q4 FY16, mainly driven by deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 solutions and DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1 capacity expansions. Reported total revenue exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $101 million.

In the quarter under review, Casa Systems' products sales increased 22.5% to $106.74 million on a y-o-y basis, while its services revenue decreased 4.63% to $11.22 million on a y-o-y basis.

Casa Systems' cost of revenue was $27.01 million for Q4 FY17, 17.22% higher than $23.04 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 19.38% to $90.95 million in the reported quarter from $76.19 million reported in the previous year's same quarter.

Casa Systems incurred total operating expenses of $36.56 million in Q4 FY17, up 43.34% from $25.51 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's income from operations advanced 7.33% to $54.39 million in Q4 FY17 from $50.68 million in Q4 FY16. Casa System's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter under review was $59.8 million compared to $54.57 million in the year-ago same quarter, reflecting an increase of 9.59%.

Casa Systems' net income attributable to common stockholders was $4.16 million for Q4 FY17, after net loss attributable to common stockholders of $55.745 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had diluted earnings per share of $0.08 in the reported quarter compared to diluted net loss per share of $1.69 in the previous year's same quarter. Casa System's reported quarter results included stock-based compensation, impact of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and dividends declared on convertible preferred stock. The Company's adjusted DEPS, after excluding these special items, was $1.07 in Q4 FY17, 15.08% lower than the $1.26 reported in Q4 FY16. However, Casa System's adjusted diluted earnings per share (DEPS) was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Casa System's total revenues were $351.58 million, reflecting an increase of 11.21% from $316.13 million in FY16.The Company's gross profit advanced 18.21% on a y-o-y basis to $258.06 million, while income from operations increased 18.69% to $136.22 million on a y-o-y basis in FY17. Casa System's net income attributable to common stockholders was $11.85 million, or $0.26 per share, in FY17, after a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $35.12 million, or $1.07 per share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted DEPS for FY17, excluding special items was $2.62, 9.34% lower than the $2.89 reported in FY16.

Cash Matters

Casa Systems had cash and cash equivalents of $260.82 million as on December 31, 2017, 20.86% lower than the $329.55 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt decreased by 0.73% to $295.46 million at the end of FY17 from $297.62 million at the end of FY16.

Casa System's net cash inflow from operating activities was $45.95 million in Q4 FY17, 28.09% compared to cash outflow of $13.29 million for the same period last year. The Company had a free cash flow of $43.64 million in the quarter under review.

Casa Systems spent $2.31 million on purchases of property and equipment in Q4 FY17, an increase of 83.41% from $1.26 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Casa Systems expects revenues to be between $380.0 million and $395.0 million. The Company expects its non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $100.0 million to $111.0 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.19 in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Casa Systems' stock advanced 1.38%, ending the trading session at $30.76.

Volume traded for the day: 345.08 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 49.98%; and year-to-date - up 73.20%

After yesterday's close, Casa Systems' market cap was at $2.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 118.31.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

