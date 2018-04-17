Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Allergan to Officially Launch TrueTear(R) Device During 2018 ASCRS-ASOA Annual Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AGN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 13, 2018, the Dublin-based pharmaceutical Company announced that it has officially launched TrueTear®, the first and only FDA-cleared device developed to temporarily increase tear production during neurostimulation in adult patients. The neurostimulation device will be launched during the 2018 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators annual meetings being held April 13-17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

TrueTear® has Helped Make Allergan a Leading Global Eye Care Company

Jag Dosanjh, Senior Vice President at US Eye Care, Allergan, stated that TrueTear® is the latest in a long line of innovations that has helped make Allergan a leading global eye care company. The Company is excited to add this drug-free, drop-free treatment option for adult patients with inadequate tear production to our current portfolio.

Jag added that for more than 70 years, Allergan has remained focused on delivering the most innovative eye care products in the industry.

Allergan Granted Marketing Authorization by the FDA for TrueTear®

On April 25, 2017, the Company was granted marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TrueTear™ Intranasal Tear Neurostimulator. In May 2016, Allergan announced positive results from two pivotal trials for TrueTear™ that showed an increase in tear production upon nasal neurostimulation in adults with aqueous tear deficiency.

Allergan Acquired TrueTear® Device in 2015

In July 2015, Allergan paid approximately $125 million to acquire Oculeve and TrueTear® device. The acquisition added novel, complementary dry eye development programs to Allergan's eye care research and development (R&D) programs.

About Chronic Dry Eye

Dry eye is a condition in which a person doesn't have enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. Chronic dry eye is a disease that can be caused by advanced age, contact lens wear, certain medications, eye diseases, other medical conditions, and environmental factors. Without enough tears, the film protecting the eye can break down, creating dry spots on the cornea.

About TrueTear®

TrueTear®, a handheld neurostimulation device with disposable tips that is inserted into the nasal cavity to induce the production of natural tears, is a novel and innovative approach for those patients with inadequate tear production. In two clinical trials, TrueTear® was shown to be safe and effective for temporarily increasing tear production in adult patients. TrueTear® causes the eyes to produce their own natural tears using tiny pulses of energy. The adverse effects related to TrueTear® includes nasal pain, discomfort or burning, transient electrical discomfort, nosebleed, nasal congestion, headaches, trace blood, dot heme in nostril, facial pain, sore eye, sinus pain, periorbital pain, runny nose, nasal ulcers and light-headedness.

About Allergan PLC

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Ireland, Allergan is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Allergan's stock advanced 1.27%, ending the trading session at $166.45.

Volume traded for the day: 1.79 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.20%; and year-to-date - up 1.75%

After yesterday's close, Allergan's market cap was at $58.23 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors